Renault Trafic SpaceClass Launches In The UK As A High-End Shuttle

Renault has started taking orders for the new Trafic SpaceClass in the United Kingdom, subsequent to its debut at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
Billed as "a high-end shuttle version that provides an attractive and fitting environment in which to transport VIPs and business people", the van comes in three trim levels, Standard, Adventurer, and Prestige, with a starting price of £40,191 ($53,095), including tax.
All three variants can be had in short or long wheelbase, with a choice of two diesel engines: the dCi 125PS (123hp) and dCi 145PS (143hp), which are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Building upon the Trafic Passenger Sport, the new Renault Trafic SpaceClass can accommodate up to 9 people. Moreover, its seats mounted on rails in the second and third rows can be rearranged to create more than 50 different configurations, a feature Renault claims is unique in the segment.
Depending on the selected trim, the high-end van comes with features including rear privacy glass, climate control, air conditioning in the rear passenger area, individual LED reading lamps, 220V and USB sockets.
Standard equipment on the entry-level grade counts the MediaNav Evolution infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen display, navigation, full leather steering wheel, cruise control, automatic headlights and wipers and front fog lamps.
The Adventurer adds a pair of Captain chairs in the second row and a rear bench that can fold out creating a fully flat bed, whereas the Prestige gets Riviera leather upholstery and flexible seating, among other things.