Renntech's Mercedes-AMG GT R Is Unleashed With 761HP

Known usually as 'The Beast of the Green Hell' thanks to Mercedes-AMG's clever marketing campaign, this GT R has been turned into the 'Orange Beast' by tuning company Renntech.
And we're not even talking about finishing it in orange and calling it a day, but also fitting it with BOV adapters, high-flow air filters, an ECU upgrade, and Stage II upgraded turbochargers.
When you add everything up, this Mercedes-AMG GT R is now good for 761hp (772PS) and 632lb-ft (857Nm) of torque, compared to the stock model that makes 577hp (585PS) and 516lb-ft (700Nm) of torque.
The tuner claims that the 0 to 60mph (96km/h) sprint takes just 3.0 seconds, an 0.5sec improvement, and the quarter mile is done in 10.7sec, at 136mph (219km/h), on a regular road surface, with the car sitting on the OEM Michelin Cup Sport 2 tires.
Renntech haven’t released any pricing details in the short text that accompanies the images, but owners of the Mercedes-AMG GT R, which can be had from an MSRP of $157,000 in the US, should find out how much they will have to spend on this aftermarket upgrade by contacting the tuner.