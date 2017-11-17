Rev Off: 2017 Ford GT Titanium Exhaust Vs Standard Exhaust

From the moment Ford revealed the 2017 GT would use an enhanced version of the Ford F-150’s 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost, many loyal company enthusiasts bashed the carmaker for using a V6 in a supercar.
Sure, the engine may not have the exotic soundtrack of the supercharged V8 found on the previous-generation Ford GT, but it delivers enough power to rival the European constabulary. As the video below shows, it also sounds pretty impressive.
This clip compares the optional titanium exhaust system of the GT with the standard system. As you’d expect, the lightweight titanium setup sounds the best, producing some satisfying pops and a race car growl.
However, this isn’t to say the standard exhaust doesn’t sound good. It too delivers a satisfying bark, but doesn’t quite have the exotic vibe of the titanium system.
In either case, we can’t imagine any of the lucky owners complaining.