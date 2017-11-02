Revology's 1967 Shelby GT500 Replica Costs A Whopping $219,000

Following a preview last year, Revology has officially unveiled its 1967 Shelby GT500 replica at SEMA.
Officially licensed by Shelby, the car features a reproduction steel body which can be painted in an assortment of different colors. The model also has a fiberglass hood, LED lighting units, and a high performance exhaust system. Other notable highlights include side stripes and 17-inch aluminum wheels which are backed up by four wheel disc brakes that feature ventilated and slotted rotors.
The retro styling continues in the cabin and the car comes nicely equipped with air conditioning, power windows / locks, and brushed aluminum trim. Revology also installs power front seats, a classic wood rim steering wheel, and a four-speaker audio system. Customers can also order a premium audio system and a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
A supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine resides under the hood and produces 600 hp (447 kW) and 475 lb-ft (643 Nm) of torque. It can be connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Regardless of which gearbox is selected, both send power to the rear wheels via a limited slip differential.
Pricing starts at $219,000 for models equipped with the manual transmission and $222,840 for vehicles with the automatic gearbox.