Ride Onboard As A Koenigsegg Agera RS Hits 284 MPH

Not long after we learned about Koenigsegg’s record-breaking top speed runs in Nevada, onboard footage from the runs has been shared online.
To achieve a two-way average of 277.9 mph, the Agera RS, equipped with the available 1,360 hp upgrade package, hit 272 mph on its first run and a blistering 284.3 mph on its second run, easily eclipsing the previous two-way average record of 267.8 mph achieved by the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.
The onboard footage shows that on both runs, Koenigsegg test driver Niklas Lilja, accelerated very slowly, evidently in an attempt to avoid any high-speed wheel spin. It isn’t until about 186 mph (300 km/h) that he plants his right foot to the floor, launching the road-legal rocket down the road at frightening speeds. In fact, it only takes about 10 seconds for the Swedish hypercar to accelerate from 300 km/h to 400 km/h and on the return run, hit 284.3 mph (457.5 km/h) with relative ease.
For years, it seemed as if it would be impossible for Koenigsegg to verify its top speed claims due to the lack of racetracks that allow a car to go so fast. Not dissuaded, the carmaker took a leaf out of the SSC Ultimate Aero’s book by recording its top speed on a public road in the U.S.