RS 500 Is Manharts' Take On The New Audi RS5 Coupe

Manhart has given the latest Audi RS5 Coupe a new name, the RS 500, and a small power boost applied to the 2.9-liter bi-turbo V6 gasoline burner.
The stock model is good for 450PS (444hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque, whereas the tuner's ECU upgrade adds another 50PS (49hp) and 100Nm (74lb-ft) of torque.
No new 0 to 100km/h (62mph) sprint time has been made public, but the standard Audi RS5 Coupe needs just 3.9sec, while topping out at 280km/h (174mph) with the optional dynamic package, so we reckon that Manhart's example could be a tad faster.
Other changes made to the high-performance 2-door include some subtle work applied to the exterior, which also gets gold accents, and 21-inch Concept One wheels, with a matte black look.
Contributing to its final stance is a custom KW coilover suspension kit that brings the entire ride closer to the ground, and for some extra cash, Manhart will gladly throw in a new stainless steel exhaust system that can be fitted with catless downpipes for a deeper tone.