Russian Billionaire Fined Over $30,000 For Drunk Driving

A 22-year-old Norweigan billionaire has been fined over $30,000 for drunk driving.
Katharina Gamlemshaug Andresen is the world’s second youngest billionaire with a net worth of approximately $1.23 billion. She is the heiress to Ferd, a privately-held holding company from Norway.
Last week, Andresen learned that even obscene wealth doesn’t allow Norwegians to escape the law.
The heiress was recently pulled over in her Audi and allegedly had a blood-alcohol content three-times the country’s legal limit.
After being charged, Andresen was fined the equivalent of $30,400 as Norway’s fines for drunk driving are based on one’s wealth. Interestingly, she could have been fined significantly more, Money reports.
“Oslo City Court said the penalty could have been up to 40 million krone ($4.9 million) if based on Andresen’s assets, but they ‘have not yielded any dividend yet’ and she has no fixed income. The court did increase the fine because of her estimated wealth, however,” asserts the Associated Press.
Alongside the fine, Andresen is facing 18-days of imprisonment and a 13-month license suspension.