RX Sport Joins Lexus' European Family

While Lexus is getting ready to unveil a three-row RX during the 2017 LA Auto Show, the brand has expanded the model's lineup in Europe with a new Sport version.
Available with all available powertrains in the range, including the petrol-electric hybrid RX 450h, turbo'd 2.0-liter RX 300, and V6 RX 350, the RX Sport follows hot on the heels of similar Sport versions of its CT, IS, and NX siblings.
Helping it stand out are a series of exterior elements that get a black finish, including the grille, with horizontal bars framed in chrome and flanked by fog lamps with black surrounds.
Then there are the black side mirror casings and rear diffuser, and 20-inch alloy wheels that are also finished in black.
The Lexus RX Sport is based on the mid-Executive grade, and it's equipped with features such as automatic high beam, 9- or 12-speaker premium audio system from Pioneer, 8- or 12.3-inch Lexus Media Display, fabric or leather upholstery, plus a lot more.
Lexus will open the order books for this version of the RX in February 2018, with pricing to be announced close to that date.