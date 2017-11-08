Say Hello To The Leap LP-S01, A New Chinese Electric Sports Car

Electric sports cars are becoming increasingly common and in just a couple of days, a Chinese company dubbed Leap Motor will reveal its emission-free vehicle.
Dubbed the LP-S01 and previewed through a couple of teaser images, we can see that the vehicle will adopt a sleek two-door design that could turn out to be quite appealing to the eye.
In the front, we can see that the Leap Motor LP-S01 will have an aggressive hood design that flares up over the wheels, while the other image is slightly more revealing and provides a look at the LED taillights, the Jaguar F-Type-inspired hatch, glass roof and silver paintwork.
According to Car News China, the LP-S01 will be powered by a single electric motor delivering 170 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque. This should allow for a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time of 6.9 seconds and an impressive range of 360 km (223 miles).
The car will be revealed in full on Friday.