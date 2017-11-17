SCG 004S Supercar Unveiled With 650 HP And $400K Price Tag

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has unveiled its new SCG 004S.
Set to be built over the course of the next 18 months, the SCG 004S is a street-legal supercar with a carbon fiber chassis and body that enables it to weigh around 2,600 pounds (1,179 kg).
The interior has a McLaren F1-style three person seating arrangement and drivers will face a three-spoke steering wheel and an assortment of different gauges. The model also has toggle switches and rotary knobs that will allow drivers to easily deactivate and adjust various systems such as the anti-lock brakes and traction control system.
Power will be provided by a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces around 650 PS (478 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. It will be connected to a six-speed manual transmission but a paddle shift gearbox will also be available as an option.
Pricing starts at $400,000 and the company expects to have running prototypes completed by the middle of next year. The first 25 production models will be "Founders Editions" and they are slated to be delivered in 2018 and 2019. The company will then begin gearing up to produce 250 units annually. SCG also plans to offer GT3 and GTE/GTLM versions of the car in the future.
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is currently accepting pre-orders and interested customers will need to make a deposit of $40,000.