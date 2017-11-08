Seat Announces Leon Cristobol Concept, The Brand's Safest Vehicle Ever

Seat will present a new concept car based on the Leon, during the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from November 14 to 16.
Christened Seat Leon Cristobol, the study is described as being "the safest vehicle in the history of the brand", whose name comes from "the patron saint of drivers and travelers".
It features advanced safety equipment such as the Drive Coach, a technology that emits safety warnings and minimizes driver distractions, and Black Box, which sends the recorded data and images to a smartphone, in the event of a crash.
The Spanish automaker has fitted the Leon Cristobol with other safety gizmos that they will detail during the event, when they will also present a smartphone app that's aimed at improving mobility in Barcelona. The app will inform users of construction work and hazard areas, advising them to change their route.
Seat will also display the zero-emission eMii prototype, before the first cars are delivered to employees of the Metropolis:Lab Barcelona and Pier 01, to be tested around the city.