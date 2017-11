Seat Leon ST Cupra R Could Take 'Ring Record Back From AMG

Photo Gallery

Mercedes recently took the Nürburgring lap record for wagons with the E63 S Estate . Before that, it belonged to the Seat Leon ST Cupra . But Seat has a new performance wagon in the works that could claim the record back again. According to Auto Express , the Spanish automaker is working on a new Leon ST Cupra R that – if put into production – would be the fastest, most powerful model in Seat's lineup.Though the Leon hatchback isn't piped for all-wheel drive, the wagon version is. That could allow the Leon ST Cupra R to put 335 horsepower down to the tarmac through all four wheels, eclipsing the 276-hp output of the previous 'Ring-conquering wagon and the 306 hp in the latest Cupra R hot hatch.That'd still fall far short of the AMG, whose size, price, and 604 horsepower put it in another league. But the smaller, more agile Seat only has to shave a baker's dozen seconds off its lap time (previously clocked at 7:58) to catch the Merc's 7:45.'Ring records aside, we hope Seat approves this beast for production, because the prospect of a Golf-sized wagon with that much more power than the Golf R's 292 hp and the cargo capacity of a small crossover sounds mighty enticing to us.