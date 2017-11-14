Seat’s Most Powerful Leon Cupra R Limited To Just 24 Examples In The UK

Seat’s most powerful road car to date, the new Leon Cupra R, will also be one of its most exclusive as well as they will build 799 examples, with just 24 of them allocated to the UK.
Technically speaking if you want to have the most powerful Seat of all time, then you must order the Leon Cupra R with the six-speed manual option as only then it offers the full 310PS (306hp). UK customers have this problem solved for them as all examples destined for their market are manual only.
Seat will build 499 manual Cupra Rs in total, with the rest 300 units fitted with a six-speed DSG, which drops the power figure to a round 300PS (296hp). Both versions are front-wheel drive and fitted with the adaptive DCC suspension and an electronic limited-slip differential.
Priced at £34,995 OTR, the new Seat Leon Cupra R can be distinguished from its lesser siblings by the carbon and copper detailing outside, along with copper-black 19-inch alloy wheels. There are two metallic paint options: Monsoon Grey or Midnight Black and they are included in the price.
The interior also gets upgraded with the same copper treatment on the dashboard, center console and door panel stitching while other touches include Alcantara for the steering wheel, gear lever and front bucket seats. An obligatory numbered plaque is also present.
Technical differences are also present, with the Leon Cupra R coming with a reprogrammed adaptive steering system, modified camber angles for the front axle, new Brembo brakes and a retuned exhaust that allows a racier note from the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. 0-62mph comes in 5.8 seconds while top speed is an electronically limited 155mph (250km/h).
UK orders have opened with Seat expecting to deliver the first of the 24 Leon Cupra Rs in January 2018.