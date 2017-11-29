Sexy Jaguar XF Sportbrake Quenches Our Wagon Thirst, But At A Price

Jaguar has embraced crossovers with the E- and F-Pace but that hasn't stopped the company from introducing the XF Sportbrake in Los Angeles.
Set to compete with the Mercedes E-Class Estate, the XF Sportbrake is a stylish station wagon that features LED headlights and a long sloping roof. The model also has a dual exhaust system and low profile roof rails that can hold approximately 220 lbs (100 kg) of accessories such as skis and snowboards.
The interior echos the sedan but the Sportbrake is distinguished by a larger luggage compartment that can hold 31.7 cubic feet (897 liters) of cargo. When the split folding rear seats are lowered, the cargo capacity climbs to 69.7 cubic feet (1,973 liters).
The standard model comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display but there's an optional InControl Touch Pro system with a 10-inch display. Other options include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic glass sunroof, and a 17-speaker Meridian audio system. Customers can also order interior mood lighting and an air purification system which promises to neutralize odors and remove bacteria.
At launch, the wagon will be offered exclusively with a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 380 hp (283 kW) and 332 lb-ft (449 Nm) of torque. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drive system. This setup allows the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 5.3 seconds.
The XF Sportbrake will go on sale later this year and pricing starts at $70,450.