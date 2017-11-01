Shelby Unveils Two Insane Ford Mustangs At SEMA

Not to be outdone by Roush Performance at SEMA, Shelby has unveiled two wild creations based around the facelifted 2018 Ford Mustang.
The first is dubbed the Shelby Super Snake Wide Body Concept car and has been created to preview a model which will start production shortly.
Compared to a regular Mustang, Shelby’s new Super Snake Concept has been fitted with an out-of-this-world bodykit that makes it 4 inches wider at the rear and 2.5 inches wider at the front. To complement the flared arches, the muscle car also includes an overhauled front fascia with a new double splitter, a custom hood and tweaked air intakes.
The styling modifications don’t stop there. The concept also includes fat wheels and tires, bespoke rocket panels and a lip spoiler at the rear.
Also premiering at the SEMA Show is the 2018 Shelby 1000 package. Available for 2015-2018 Mustang models, it sees the GT’s standard 5.0-liter V8 replaced by an all-new 5.2-liter supercharged unit with modified GT350 cylinder heads and a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger to deliver 1,000 hp.
Thankfully, the package isn’t only focused on straight line performance. The Shelby 1000 also has a range of new body panels, similar to those of the Super Snake Wide Body Concept but not quite as insane. Additionally, the package includes adjustable coilovers, Brembo brakes and stronger spindles and hubs.
Shelby will build just 50 packages per model year and start sales in the first quarter of 2018.