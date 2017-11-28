Shell Partners With Leading Carmakers For Fast-Charging Network

Shell has reached an agreement with a host of industry-leading automakers to introduce ultra-fast charging stations along European highways.
The partnership involves Ionity, a joint venture recently established between BMW, Daimler, Ford, and Volkswagen, and will result in the rollout of high-powered charging outlets at 80 different highway sites across the continent in 2019, giving Shell a leg-up on many of its rivals.
In a statement, Shell claims that its fast chargers have a capacity of 350 kW and will be able to charge vehicles in as little as five to eight minutes, Reuters reports.
“Customers want to go on long journeys in their electric vehicles and feel confident that there are reliable, comfortable and convenient places to charge them quickly,” Shell’s head of retail Istvan Kapitany said.
The first 80 charging stations will be built in Belgium, Britain, France, the Netherlands, Hungary, Austria, Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, and Slovenia. When construction of these locations is finished, 20 additional stations will be built in Germany.