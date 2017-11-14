Should Chevy Build A Convertible 2019 Corvette ZR1?

Technically, the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 can offer a partial view of the sky with its targa style, removable top.
However, to some, this may not be enough to satisfy their needs, so until the automaker decides whether this model is a good candidate for a true convertible body style, XTomi has given it a go.
Having a Chevrolet ZR1 Convertible at your disposal likely means that it's going to gain a few pounds over the regular one, but that shouldn't really affect the still-to-be-announced 0-60mph (96km/h) acceleration. For what it's worth, the coupe's top speed stands at over 210mph (338km/h).
Of course, such a model would retain the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that powers the fastest and most powerful stock Corvette ever, making 755hp and 715lb-ft (968Nm) of torque, and coming with a choice of two transmissions: a stick shift with 7 speeds, and an automatic with 8sp.
Moreover, it would also benefit from the optional ZTK Performance Package, which adds more visual drama for an increased downforce, in addition to some technical modifications made beneath the skin.
So, should Chevy give the Corvette ZR1 Convertible a go?