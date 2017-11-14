Singer And Williams Reveal Their Breathtaking 500HP Porsche 911

Singer has been working with Williams Advanced Engineering for their latest project which is a rather stunning reimagined 911 that received newly-developed lightweight and high-performance modifications.
The project was born under the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS) name, with Singer partnering with Williams and other world-renowned specialists, including Michelin, Brembo and BBS Motorsport.
It’s hard to choose a highlight on this magnificent creation, but if you have to pick one it has to be the new four-valve, four-camshaft naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine with 500hp, developed by Williams with consultation from none other than Hans Mezger, the legendary Porsche engineer.
Other details include the new underbody and surface aerodynamic enhancements, again by Williams and Porsche Motorsport legend Norbert Singer, via computational fluid dynamics (CFD). If you take a closer look at the renderings, you’ll notice that even the taillights now feature air outlets, not to mention the rear diffuser and the various scoops everywhere.
The new car is also lighter thanks to the increased use of exotic materials like magnesium, titanium and carbon fiber. The end result is a staggering minimum vehicle weight of 990kg/2180lbs.
The new DLS package is completed by the improved suspension, which is now lighter and offers better adjustability and enhanced geometry. Features like the bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the lightweight 18-inch BBS-Motorsport forged-magnesium alloys, carbon Brembo brakes, the bespoke EXE-TC dampers and a special lightweight six-speed manual transmission made out of magnesium from Hewland can also be specified should the customer wants to.
Only 75 cars will be built at a dedicated Singer facility housed on the Williams campus in the UK, with the company having racing driver Marino Franchitti and Top Gear presenter Chris Harris serving as consultants and vehicle dynamics development drivers.