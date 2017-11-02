Skoda Kodiaq GT Coming As A More Affordable Alternative To The BMW X4

Skoda have been planning a Coupe version of the new Kodiaq ever since their large SUV was unveiled last year, and it appears that they have christened it the Kodiaq GT.
An image posted by PCauto reveals the brand's future product plan in China, which includes, among others, an SUV Coupe called (unofficially) Skoda Kodiaq GT.
Details about the crossover are limited at this time, but we've heard that beneath its design, largely inspired by the Kodiaq and defined by a coupe-like silhouette, is the VW Group's MQB platform, shared with a variety of vehicles made under the close watch of the German automotive giant.
The engine lineup is believed to include several diesel and gasoline units, married to manual and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes, and the Skoda Kodiaq GT could also get a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
At the moment, Skoda's new Coupe SUV, which will become a more affordable alternative to the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, will be strictly limited to the Chinese market. It remains to be seen whether it will be launched in Europe and other Western markets, as the option is currently on the table.