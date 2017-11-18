Skoda Octavia vRS Estate Makes Sure Your School Runs Are Anything But Dull

When it comes to compact family cars, the Skoda Octavia has always been somewhat of a smart choice within the segment, being larger than its main competitors, well built and competitively priced.
The Estate version of the Octavia can be had in the range-topping vRS trim, powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine, married to a six-speed manual or a DSG dual-clutch gearbox.
CarBuyer went out and tested the facelifted Octavia vRS, focusing on some of its strong points, such as the rear legroom and boot space, and the new infotainment screen that's simple to use. The reviewer appreciated the special 'vRS' mode, which changes the throttle response, steering, and exhaust note, and the optional dynamic chassis control system that allows users to firm up the suspension for a sporty drive.
On the other hand, the Octavia vRS does have some flaws: it's not that good to use around town with the DSG gearbox and there's some noise coming into the cabin at certain points that could become quite annoying. Moreover, the interior, as good as it may be, has black trim everywhere, and apart from the sport seats, you don't feel like you're sitting in a performance model.
But is this enough to make you consider a different ride, such as the Ford Focus ST Estate? Find out the verdict in the video that follows.