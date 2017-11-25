Skoda To Launch Five Electrified Vehicles By 2025, First One Due In 2020

Previous reports briefly talked about Skoda's electrification plans, but now the Czech automaker has decided to shed some light into their future vehicle lineup.
Skoda's chief, Bernhard Maier, revealed that the company plans to reveal no less than five fully-electric vehicles by 2025, with the first one scheduled to be revealed in less than three years.
"Skoda's future will be electric. By 2025, we plan to offer five purely electrically powered models in various segments. We are pleased that the first all-electric Skoda will be built in the Czech Republic", Maier said. "This decision underlines the [VW] Group's confidence in the Skoda workforce. This is an important step for the future of the Skoda brand and the Czech Republic as an automotive location."
However, before unveiling their first EV in 2020, which will be made in Mlada Boleslav, Skoda will launch their first PHEV, an electrified version of the Superb, one year earlier. The plug-in hybrid components will be made at the same facility, and the vehicle will roll off the assembly lines at Kvasiny.
Maier wouldn't comment on the rest of the upcoming EVs, but one of them could be the production version of the Vision E Concept. The study that debuted at this year's Auto Shanghai Show features an electric powertrain and autonomous driving technology.
A Skoda-badged version of the Volkswagen I.D. hatch is also possible, possibly named the Felicia E, as is a compact electric SUV, a 2- or 4-door coupe saloon, and a zero-emission Citigo.