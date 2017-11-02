Someone In California Bought The Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Concept

The one-off Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo Concept has been purchased and delivered to an exotic car collector in California.
In August last year, it was revealed that a Saudi Prince purchased the concept for an undisclosed amount alongside the Bugatti Chiron show car from the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. However, for some unknown reason, it appears as though the purchase fell through and a U.S. buyer decided to snap up the out-of-this-world concept.
Gordon Cheng from the effspot YouTube channel had the exclusive opportunity to follow the delivery process and was able to show the Vision Gran Turismo sitting at home in a pristine garage alongside a unique Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and a Lamborghini Centenario Roadster.
It remains unclear how much the new owner paid for the concept but it is almost certainly worth more than two Chirons, potentially putting its value at roughly $10 million.