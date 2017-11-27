Someone In Saudi Arabia Is Already Selling Their Bugatti Chiron

For those multi-millionaries and billionaires in Saudi Arabia that don’t want something as flashy as a Pagani or Koenigsegg, this Bugatti Chiron could be the vehicle of choice.
Recently listed for sale from Seven Car Lounge, the French hypercar has a grand total of zero miles under its belt, making it perfect for a businessman not willing to wait years to order and have their own Chiron delivered.
Unlike some we’ve seen delivered in the past, this Chiron has a classy and understated dark blue paint scheme with silver wheels and should, therefore, appeal to many prospective buyers. Inside, the story is largely the same with tan and black leather perfectly fitting of a member of Saudi Arabia’s ruling family.
As you’ll undoubtedly know by now, the Bugatti Chiron is powered by a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine delivering 1500 PS. While Bugatti has yet to publicize a top speed for the car, we do know that it’ll run from 0-400-0 km/h in a blistering 41.96 seconds.