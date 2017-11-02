Someone Thrashed This Guy's New BMW i8, Now He's Offering $10,000 To Help Catch Vandal

For some strange reason, there are people out there who enjoy vandalizing cars and over the weekend, an enthusiastic BMW i8 owner in Lindon, Utah had his pride and joy damaged out of the blue.
Taking to his Facebook page, Daryl Kemsley posted a number of pictures showing the rear window his i8 totally smashed by a large rock. Additionally, the side skirts were scratched and another large rock caused damage to the i8’s hood.
Kemsley said he only purchased the i8 two months ago and is so eager to catch the person responsible that he is offering $10,000 cash for anyone who can name the perpetrator.
In an update to his original post, Kemsley says the local Lindon Police Department is getting fingerprints from the rocks in a bid to find out who damaged the car.