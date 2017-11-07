Someone's Already Selling A Build Slot For The Mercedes-AMG Project One

The Mercedes-AMG Project One has yet to hit the assembly lines, but an example is already listed for sale priced at €4.51 million, or $5.23 million at today's exchange rates.
The seller is a dealership based in Munich, Germany, and in the ad posted on Mobile, they mention that the Formula 1-inspired hypercar will be delivered in Q2, 2019.
If the facts are correct, then they have probably secured an official build spot for the Project One, and are looking to make some quick cash off the machine, which will be offered, officially, from €2.27 million ($2.63 million).
However, there's always the possibility of a scam, or even some false advertising, so if you have that much cash lying around, then you should read the papers very carefully, before making any deposits that would allegedly reserve an AMG Project One of your own.
Billed as the world's first road legal car with an F1 powertrain, the Mercedes-AMG Project One will be made in just 275 examples, and all of them have been spoken for. The first production units are expected no sooner than mid-2019, when they will amaze with their hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.6-liter V6 internal combustion engine, with four electric motors, for a total output in excess of 1,000hp.