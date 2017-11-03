SpeedKore Creates Special Ford Mustang Boss For Robert Downey Jr.

Noted tuning company and custom car builder SpeedKore, has just unveiled a bespoke 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 built for Robert Downey Jr. at SEMA.
The hugely-successful actor commissioned SpeedKore to create the heavily-modified Mustang and according to the company, was involved heavily in the making of the muscle car. With a mixture of original parts and modern-day technologies, it is something special.
The beating heart of the car is a Ford Performance Aluminator 5.0-liter V8 with a Stage 2 Ford Performance/Roush supercharger. No horsepower and torque figures have been quoted but we do know the engine is mated to a Bowler T56 transmission that sends power to the pavement through a Detroit Speed 9-inch rear differential.
Like other recent projects from SpeedKore, Downey Jr’s Mustang has been adorned in lightweight carbon fiber body panels, including the hood, bumpers, fenders, quarter extensions, and front and rear spoilers. The exterior was then painted in PPG Khaki yellow.
In the cabin, Gabe’s Street Road Custom Interiors worked its magic and fitted a pair of bucket seats, stunning dark brown leather, a bespoke steering wheel, and a unique air conditioning system.