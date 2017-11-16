Spy Shooters Snap What Could Be The BMW i8 S Coupe

The BMW i8 Roadster is set to be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month and spy photographers have just snapped photos of what appears to be an upgraded i8 coupe.
Caught undergoing testing in Germany, the mysterious model has our spy shooters wondering if it's the facelifted i8 or a more powerful i8 S. They're inclined to believe it is the latter as this particular prototype has a deeper front splitter, a small rear spoiler, and what appears to be a fully enclosed hood.
We're not entirely sure what the model is but the facelifted i8 is expected to have an upgraded powertrain that produces around 420 hp (313 kW). The i8 S, on the other hand, is expected to have up to 450 hp (335 kW).
BMW has been tight-lipped about the car but rumors have suggested the facelifted model will come with a larger lithium-ion battery that reportedly has a capacity of around 14 kWh. This would increase the model's EPA-estimated electric-only range beyond the 15 miles (24 km) that the coupe is currently rated for.
The updated i8 and i8 S are expected to be launched next year and the company could reveal some new details about the models in Los Angeles.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops