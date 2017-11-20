Startech Dips This Bentley Continental GT In Custom Paint, Adds Carbon

If you're looking to buy an elegant and imposing luxury GT, a Bentley Continental GT might very well be on your shopping list.
Throughout its existence, the Continental GT has been upgraded by many tuners, some of which have become quite adept at taking an already imposing car and making it even more appealing.
Take this Startech-tuned example for instance. Not only does it come with a custom paint finish, but also carbon fiber aerodynamic elements and massive Monostar G 22" wheels painted in the same color as the exterior.
Hidden behind the wheels are orange calipers, which match the accents found inside the fine leather interior on the dashboard, steering wheel, sun visors, door panels, seats and even the roof.
But that's not all. The entire trunk is orange - even the lining of the trunk lid. Speaking of which, you can also see that this car is equipped with the Naim for Bentley sound system, thought by many to be one of the best in the world.