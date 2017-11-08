Stock BMW 1M Coupe Hits The Drag Strip, Sounds Delicious

Prior to the M2 Coupe's development, BMW had the 1M around, in a limited production version that in some ways, reminded enthusiasts of the E30 M3.
Based on its hatch 135i sibling, the compact model wears the '1M' badge instead of the 'M1' to avoid confusion with the legendary sports car designed by Giugiaro, made from 1978 to 1981.
Over the years, the 1M Coupe has proved its skills by taking on some powerful machines, putting its 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six engine to work, developing 335 horses and 332 pound-feet (450Nm) of torque. That is enough to propel it from 0 to 62mph (100km/h) in 4.9sec, and up to a top speed that's electronically limited at 155mph (250km/h).
Although the powerful M car has become a collector's item, reaching close to $60,000 on the used car market, some of the 6,309 examples continue to be put through their paces at various events. The latest one was captured on video during the Race 1000, in Germany, where it did a few fast runs, to the delight of the audience, making some sweet music along the way.