Stock McLaren 720S Runs 1/4 Mile In Just 9.7 Sec!

Well there you have it! The McLaren 720S is quicker than the Holy Trinity of hypercars, not to mention just about any Bugatti you can think of.
We saw the 720S cover a standing 1/4 mile in 9.9 seconds at 141 mph (227 km/h) last month, and since then, a case was made for it being even quicker under the right conditions.
Well, thanks to improved weather, this stock 720S took to the ATCO Raceway in New Jersey where it ran the 1/4 mile in just 9.7 seconds at over 147 mph (236 km/h) - and did so multiple times, just in case there were still doubters out there.
In order to get the most out of his tires, the owner of this 720S used a set of tire heaters, which as Dragtimes points out, fit perfectly in the supercar's frunk, along with a generator, two jacks and other tools.
As impressive as this achievement is, it's a hair less than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and its 1/4 mile time of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph (225 km/h). We'd love to see a best 2 out of 3 with these two cars.