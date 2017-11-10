Stunning 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 Could Sell For Over $1 Million

A pristine white 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 will cross the auction block at RM Sotheby’s New York sale in December and is expected to sell for between $1.1 million and $1.4 million.
Sources vary on how many 993-generation 911 GT2s left Porsche’s factory but we understand this is just one of 57 units produced.
This GT2 was originally specified for Germany with the optional stronger battery, tinted windscreen, air conditioning, power windows, front airbags and no radio. Since leaving the factory, however, the car has been equipped with a radio and Clubsport steering wheel.
RM Sotheby’s says the car was acquired by a customer in Japan about 13 years ago and has 11,470 km on the odometer. It retains the original tool roll, jack, air compressor, and space-saver spare tire and has been “meticulously maintained.”