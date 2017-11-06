Stunning Red And Carbon Fiber Pagani Huayra For Sale In Connecticut

A head-turning Pagani Huayra has appeared for sale from Miller Motorcars in Connecticut.
This particular Huayra is number 57 and believed to be one of the first units that reached U.S. soil. It can be easily distinguished from all other cars to leave Pagani’s factory thanks to the combination of red accents and a gloss carbon fiber body.
Recently, the Italian hypercar was fitted with the optional Pacchetto Tempesta package meaning it adopts a revised front splitter, new wheels, a more aggressive rear diffuser and a tweaked exhaust system. It may not be as over-the-top as some Huayra BC models, but it isn’t far off.
Despite being three years old, the car has travelled a mere 636 miles. Consequently, the interior looks brand new and is a beautiful combination of red and black leather, black alcantara, brushed aluminum and gloss carbon fiber.
No asking price has been made public but interested buyers should have at least a couple of million dollars at the ready.