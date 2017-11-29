SVX V8 Is The Ultimate Land Rover Discovery For Off-Roading And It's Coming In 2018

Land Rover has introduced the Discovery SVX concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Designed to preview a production model that will be launched next year, the Discovery SVX was created by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations to be the ultimate off-roader.
As a result, the model has been equipped with skid plates, recovery hooks, and an integrated rear winch. The model also features an LED light bar, modified bumpers, and 20-inch alloy wheels with Goodyear all-terrain tires.
Thankfully the changes are more than cosmetic as engineers installed an upgraded four-wheel drive system with locking center and rear differentials. The SVO team also added a bespoke air suspension, long-travel dampers, and revised knuckles. The company says these changes help to improve the Discovery's approach, departure, and breakover angles.
Rounding out the off-road features are an optimized Terrain Response 2 system and a Hydraulic Active Roll Control system which helps to improve wheel articulation, body control, and off-road traction.
While the exterior changes are pretty dramatic, the cabin only sees minor revisions. These include a pistol-grip shifter and two-tone seats with Rush Orange accents and perforated "X" logos.
Last but not least, the Discovery SVX features a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces 525 PS (386 kW) and 625 Nm (461 lb-ft) of torque.