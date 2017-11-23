Taiwan's Xing Mobility Claims 'Miss R' Is Quicker Than New Tesla Roadster

Not threatened by Tesla’s promise to shake-up the performance car industry with its second-generation Roadster, a Taiwanese manufacturer is promising to create an electric vehicle quicker than the Roadster.
Dubbed ‘Miss R’ and created by Xing Mobility, the vehicle apparently produces the equivalent of 1,341 hp. Like other electric supercars, it utilizes a high powered electric motor at each wheel and can allegedly sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.8 seconds and 124 mph (200 km/h) in 5.1 seconds.
Sitting in the floor of the Miss R is 4,200 lithium-ion 18650 cells, the same cells used by the Tesla Model S. However, where the Tesla Roadster promises roughly 620 miles (1000 km) of range, Xing Mobility says the Miss R will be capable of traveling 155 miles (249 km) with its 52 kWh battery.
Beyond its bold acceleration claims, a particularly interesting thing about the Miss R is that it takes some design inspiration from rally cars and therefore features a set of beefy tires.
Xing Mobility intends on revealing a completed prototype in 2018.