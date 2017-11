Taiwan's Xing Mobility Claims 'Miss R' Is Quicker Than New Tesla Roadster

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO

Not threatened by Tesla’s promise to shake-up the performance car industry with its second-generation Roadster , a Taiwanese manufacturer is promising to create an electric vehicle quicker than the Roadster.Dubbed ‘Miss R’ and created by Xing Mobility , the vehicle apparently produces the equivalent of 1,341 hp. Like other electric supercars, it utilizes a high powered electric motor at each wheel and can allegedly sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.8 seconds and 124 mph (200 km/h) in 5.1 seconds.Sitting in the floor of the Miss R is 4,200 lithium-ion 18650 cells, the same cells used by the Tesla Model S . However, where the Tesla Roadster promises roughly 620 miles (1000 km) of range, Xing Mobility says the Miss R will be capable of traveling 155 miles (249 km) with its 52 kWh battery.Beyond its bold acceleration claims, a particularly interesting thing about the Miss R is that it takes some design inspiration from rally cars and therefore features a set of beefy tires.Xing Mobility intends on revealing a completed prototype in 2018.