Take A POV Test Drive In The 460BHP BMW M4 CS

Lean back and enjoy the next eight minutes watching a BMW M4 CS driven on public roads, with the occasional throttle punishing.
Designed as the mid-range version of the M4 Coupe family, the CS slots between the M4 Competition Package and M4 GTS.
On the styling front, it's more aggressive than your average M4, but not as daring as the GTS, although it was slightly inspired by the latter, as it benefits from a number of weight saving elements, made from CFRP, which work together to save 32kg (71lbs) over the regular car.
Motivation comes from the familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine that's was massaged to feed an additional 29PS (29hp) and 50Nm (37lb-ft) of torque to the wheels, raising the total output to 460PS (454hp) and 600Nm (442lb-ft) of torque.
Thanks to this configuration, which uses a standard 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the BMW M4 CS needs just 3.9sec from 0-100km/h (62mph), before reaching a limited top speed of 278km/h (174mph).
And if you're still not convinced whether it's actually worth it, then perhaps the fact that it lapped the Nurburgring just as fast as the Porsche 991 Carrera S, in 7 minutes and 38 seconds, should make you look at it with an open mind.