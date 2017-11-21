Tesla Creates A Powerbank With Model S Battery Cell

Are you a Tesla fan and want everyone to know it? Well, we have found the perfect Christmas gift for you.
What we have here is a Powerbank designed by the electric automaker for your smartphone. Priced at $45, the Powerbank takes design inspiration from Tesla’s supercharger monument at the Tesla Design Studio.
Without a doubt the coolest thing about the Powerbank is that it features a single 18650 cell with a 3350 mAh capacity, exactly the same battery cell used by both the Tesla Model S and Model X. The only differences is that the Model S and X use about 7000 of them.
Additionally, the Tesla Powerbank is suitable for all recent iPhone models and micro-USB equipped smartphones thanks to its integrated cables.
Santa should expect to see tech-heads requesting the Powerbank in their droves.