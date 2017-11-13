Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Taking Shape In England

Since Elon Musk failed to make the Tesla Model S enough of a dog-friendly car, at least one owner chose to take matters into his own hands.
Meet Phil Hayton, a Model S P90D owner who wanted to help his dog fit better in the car. His solution? Cutting into the Model S so that he can turn it into an Estate, or a Shooting Brake, if you will.
In order to breathe life into this project, Hayton went to Norfolk-based coachbuilders QWest, asking them to transform this 4-door Tesla into something more practical and some say, perhaps even better looking.
At least that's how Jonny Smith feels, a big fan of the family-friendly body style. Over the course of this Fully Charged Show episode, Smith talks to Hayton about the car, as well as to QWest engineering director, Jim Router, who says the Model S Shooting Brake will weigh about the same as the original once he's done with it.
He also states that he expects it to be as good if not better than the original when it comes to aerodynamics, which is great news for any type of vehicle, not just an electric one.
As for when we can expect the car to be ready, according to Smith it's going to be in about three weeks time, so stay tuned.
Screenshots via Fully Charged / Youtube