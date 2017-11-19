Tesla Model X Stolen In Poland Right After Being Smuggled In From Sweden

Unlike the U.S., purchasing a Tesla Model X in Poland isn’t that easy, making the electric SUV somewhat of a unicorn in the country.
Seemingly determined to own a Model X no matter the cost, a group of thieves from Poland have gone to extraordinary lengths to steal one and vanish without a trace, local media reports.
It is understood that the Model X arrived in Poland from Sweden after being stolen. When being unloaded from the ferry, it allegedly rammed the exit barrier and drove away. Authorities were able to track the car down and place it in a guarded parking lot.
Despite these measures, thieves were able to find the parking lot, cut open the fence and steal the vehicle, all while officers shot at SUV a number of times.
It isn’t clear if the people that stole the Model X from the guarded parking lot are the same individuals who brought the car into Poland from Sweden.
RMF24 reports that police are in the process of trying to track down the car and the perpetrators.