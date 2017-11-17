Tesla Pickup Truck Teased, Looks Like A Giant Toy Car

Tesla showed a first teaser image of an electric pickup truck during the unveiling event of the new Semi and Roadster models.
The company’s plans for a pickup truck are well known for some time but information remains limited at this point, with the teaser suggesting it will look like a smaller pickup truck version of the Semi.
According to Elon Musk, the upcoming Tesla utility model will be “a pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck”, something that was portrayed in these early sketches. Tesla wants their pickup truck to share as much of the Semi’s technology as possible but allow everyone with a normal driving license to be able to drive it.
“You’ll actually be able to legally drive that with a driver’s license” Musk jokingly said at the presentation. “It’s kind of wrong, but I like it.”
So it appears that the Tesla pickup truck will be a rather large vehicle that will feature a bed big enough to host something like a smaller one-tonne truck, which gives us a good idea of how ridiculously big it will be.
The concept is still in a very early stage of development so Tesla isn’t expected to reveal a fully working prototype for the next few years. After all, it appears that they have their hands pretty full at the moment.