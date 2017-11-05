Tesla Publishes Revealing Teaser Of All-Electric Semi

Tesla has dropped another teaser image of its all-electric semi, set to premiere on November 16 at the brand’s design center in Hawthorne, California.
Like the first teaser, this image is quite revealing and showcases many of the semi’s key design details, including its LED headlights, wheel covers, and wrap-around windscreen. Additionally, we can see a thin row of lights directly above the windscreen.
Tesla initially planned to reveal the semi on October 26 but early last month, announced the vehicle’s debut had been pushed back to November 16, largely due to the carmaker’s ongoing issues with Model 3 production.
Few details about the Tesla semi have been confirmed thus far, except for the fact that its range will sit between 200 and 300 miles (321-482 km).