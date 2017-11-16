Tesla Semi Has A 500-Mile Range And Hits 60MPH In 5 Seconds

Tesla has officially unveiled its long-awaited Semi, and as expected, company chief executive Elon Musk is touting it as the future of trucking.
First, the most important number of them all. 500 miles. According to Tesla, that is the official range of the Tesla Semi under highway conditions when it is towing its full 80,000 lbs load. When fully loaded, the semi will reach 60 mph (96 km/h) in 20 seconds, far quicker than any diesel semi-truck on the market. Remove the trailer and it’ll reach the same mark in five seconds.
Making the Tesla Semi so brisk off the line are the four independent electric motors, driving the four wheels at the rear.
Another interesting thing about the Tesla Semi is that Musk says it will be impossible for the vehicle to jackknife. In order to avoid this, the Semi will use its independent rear wheels to dynamically adjust torque to ensure a jackknife never occurs.
Unsurprisingly, every Tesla Semi sold will come with Enhanced Autopilot as standard. Consequently, the Semi will include automatic lane keep assist and autonomous braking.
Despite being the brand’s first attempt at a truck, the Tesla Semi will allegedly be incredibly reliable. In fact, the automaker will guarantee that it will not break down in the first million miles. Owners will also benefit from the brand’s new Megachargers, powerful chargers which can add up to 400 miles of range in just 30 minutes.