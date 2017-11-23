The Audi R8 V10 Plus Truly Is An All-Season Supercar

Most supercars get locked away for the winter and often fall too, but not this Audi R8 V10 Plus, which shows that it can handle the snow easily, almost as good as one of its iconic predecessors, the Quattro.
However, while the Quattro was rally-bred, the R8 is a 21st century supercar, and one of the few in this class that can be used as a daily driver without massive compromises.
Filmed at the foot of the Tatra Mountains in Zakopane, Poland, the following video depicts the German supercar in a beautiful landscape, with the R8 V10 Plus being referred to as "a real winter warrior".
If the footage has whet your appetite, then get ready to spend at least $164,900 for the base 540 HP R8 Coupe, and some $30,000 more for the range-topping V10 Plus that's featured here and puts out no less than 602hp and 413lb-ft (560Nm) of torque.