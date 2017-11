The Audi R8 V10 Plus Truly Is An All-Season Supercar

VIDEO

Most supercars get locked away for the winter and often fall too, but not this Audi R8 V10 Plus , which shows that it can handle the snow easily, almost as good as one of its iconic predecessors, the Quattro However, while the Quattro was rally-bred, the R8 is a 21st century supercar, and one of the few in this class that can be used as a daily driver without massive compromises. Filmed at the foot of the Tatra Mountains in Zakopane, Poland, the following video depicts the German supercar in a beautiful landscape, with the R8 V10 Plus being referred to as "a real winter warrior".If the footage has whet your appetite, then get ready to spend at least $164,900 for the base 540 HP R8 Coupe , and some $30,000 more for the range-topping V10 Plus that's featured here and puts out no less than 602hp and 413lb-ft (560Nm) of torque.