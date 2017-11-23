The Grand Tour Is Still Auditioning Drivers While Destroying Renaults

Yesterday, it was a red Clio RS flying into a building like something out of The Dukes of Hazzard, while today, it's a Megane Coupe that doesn't get to go home in one piece.
In this second season of The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are looking for a new race driver/stuntman who can handle driving all sorts of cars, really, really fast.
The first audition they held, for the sake of comedy obviously, was published yesterday and, well, in case you haven't seen it, here's how it went down. Good thing all that car violence was in the script, otherwise it's hard to imagine giving that driver a second chance.
Alas, here we go again, same driver, different Renault, same enthusiastic Hammond, who claims the man simply "got carried away last time."
Let's just say that the outcome of this second attempt at racing around the track was immediately obvious once the car set off. But at least the guy is good at plain old stunts, so maybe we'll see more of him once the show kicks off, December 8th on Amazon Prime Video.