The Grand Tour Series 2 Trailer Is Here, First Episodes Airing December 8

Those of you looking forward to watching the second season of The Grand Tour need only wait until December 8th when the series kicks off again.
With the launch date now set, Amazon Prime Video has also released a new trailer, providing us with an exclusive first look at what Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May have been up to since we last saw them behind the wheel.
The trailer is action-packed, showcasing some of the world's most exotic cars, as well as "other vehicles", plus loads of snow, mud, dirt and of course, adrenaline.
For this second series, the lads have taken their talents across five continents, visiting places such as Croatia, Mozambique, Dubai, Spain, Switzerland, Colorado and New York. Also, their giant studio tent has now found a permanent home in the Cotswolds, south-central England.
Meanwhile, if you haven't seen the first season or simply want to watch it again, you can find all the episodes on Prime Video.