The Grand Tour Tries To Become More American In Latest Spot

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are still trying to make us laugh ahead of next week's The Grand Tour's season 2 premiere.
While this video doesn't actually feature any cars, the three hosts are definitely up to their old tricks, applying typical British humor to a situation where somebody suggested they should "become more American."
Safe to say, they took this suggestion to heart, at least Clarkson and May did, and hit the dressing room for their American makeover. As you can see, things kind of escalated.
Both Clarkson and May ended up looking like very tanned game show hosts, while Hammond, well, apparently he looked plenty American to begin with - must have been those pearly whites.
At the end, the lads reassure the public that they're "still British", and judging by the official season 2 trailer, so is the show. In other words, there will be plenty of laughs to be had, not to mention sarcastic conversations and silly accidents.