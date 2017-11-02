The Honda Civic Hatchback Has Changed A Bit In The Last 44 Years

What do the BMW 3 Series, Porsche 911, and Nissan GT-R all share in common? Well, they're all handle like a dream, and they've all undergone significant testing at the Nürburgring. But that's not what we're referring to.
All three of those models have been profiled in Donut Media's Evolution series – and now the Honda Civic has as well.
While the Civic has yielded coupes, sedans, and wagons – even convertibles, if you could the CR-X/del Sol – this latest animation follows the progress of the hatchback specifically, spanning from the first-generation model in 1973 to the latest for 2018.
Along the way, the model has grown significantly in size, to say the least. But it's also progressed technologically, and in just about every other way imaginable – including motivationally. Where the first-gen model packed a measly 50 horsepower, the latest Type R has a massive 306, or more than six times as much.
Of course, it also weighs twice as much, the new hot hatch tipping the scales at 3,117 pounds to the original's 1,500. But the power more than makes up for the weight, hustling from 0-60 in under six seconds and topping out at 169 miles per hour.