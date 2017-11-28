The Idiot's Guide To Using The Launch Control In Your New BMW M

Using the Launch Control in a modern performance car can make the difference between winning and losing a drag race, but do you know how to engage it in a new BMW M?
The ritual starts with the most important part, one that's often ignored: warming up the engine. Then you'll have to turn the DSC off, put the gear shifter from automatic to manual and set the 'Drive Logic' to level three to speed up the double-clutch gearbox.
Bear with us, because you're just seconds away from turning the feature on, as all you have to do now is press down on the brake with your left foot and apply full throttle with the right foot. This activates the Launch Control, as highlighted by the chequered flag that appears on the instrument cluster under the rev meter.
As a final step, you have to choose the rpms by using the button that normally adjusts the cruise control speed; BMW recommends setting it between 3,000 and 3,500 rpm.
Now you're finally ready to go, so keep an eye on the lights/flag, and remember: drag racing is best kept for a track, not public roads.