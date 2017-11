The Jaguar F-Pace SVR Is Coming, And It'll Probably Look Like This

Photo Gallery

With all the spy shots we've seen already, it's an open secret that Jaguar is working on an F-Pace SVR . And this is probably pretty close to what it will look like.Rendered by Russian designer Nikita Aksyonov, these images give us a taste of the forthcoming performance version of Jaguar's debut crossover, amped up with all manner of go-fast upgrades.Just look at that deep air dam, the vents in the hood, those oversized lightweight alloys, that big diffuser with the quartet of tailpipes popping out.Of course, the F-Pace SVR will be more about what's under the hood – and what it'll be capable of doing – than how it looks. And we're expecting big things: namely, Jaguar's celebrated 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, likely in the latest 575-horsepower state of tune as we've seen in the F-Type SVR and XJR575 That'd give it some serious performance credentials to take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – both of which offer over 500 horsepower – to say nothing of the Audi SQ5 and BMW X3 M40i.