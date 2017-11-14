The Jeep Wrangler Has Changed More Since WWII Than You Might Think

Cars and trucks change over time. Such is the relentless march of progress in the automotive industry especially. But some change more than others.
We might tend to think of the Jeep Wrangler (and its forebears) as having remained pretty consistent over the years, and in many ways it can. But watching this latest clip, we were struck by just how much it's changed.
The animated video is the latest in Donut Media's Evolution series, which has recently profiled everything from the Honda Civic and Nissan Skyline to the Porsche 911 and BMW 3 Series.
This time the focus is on Jeep's most iconic model line – a timely release considering that the all-American off-road brand is just now rolling out an all-new Wrangler that's poised to carry the line into a more advanced, more economical future.