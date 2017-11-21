This Couple Got Engaged While Driving F1 Cars In France

There are certain memorable moments in our lives that stick with us forever. Getting engaged would be one of them, for most who've had the privilege. Driving a Formula One racing car would surely be another. This couple got to do both, all at the same time.
Our story stars when Matthew Creed, a workshop controller from Kent, England, test-drove a Renault Clio RS at a dealership in Maidstone back in August, and was automatically entered in a contest. The prize: a chance to drive one of Renault's F1 cars.
Creed won the competition, earning him two tickets to the Paul Ricard circuit in the South of France for the opportunity. He took his girlfriend Hayley Melen along for the trip, and popped the big question while they were there.
That'd be enough to make for a day to remember for both of them, but they also got to learn the circuit – set to host the French Grand Prix next year – in a Formula Renault 2.0 racer before sliding in behind the wheel of the 800-horsepower F1 car, which to our eyes looks like the E20 that the Lotus-Renault team ran back in 2012 (albeit repainted to reflect the team's current livery).
Oh, and she said yes, by the way: “The whole day was just perfect from start to finish. Hayley and I have always shared a passion for racing and Renault, and enjoy regular track days together in my Clio R.S. 200,” said Matthew. “She has always been so supportive of my dreams and I knew it was the perfect moment for her to make me the luckiest man in the world, and she agreed to become my wife. It is a moment we will treasure for the rest of our lives.”
“Without a doubt it was the best day of my life. I didn’t think that extraordinary things really happened to ordinary people,” added Hayley. “We have both had a soft spot for Renault since we have been together, and alongside our passion for F1, it was just the perfect moment.”
Now we can't wait to see what their wedding will be like.